AIRLINK 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -5.26 (-3.2%)
BOP 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
CNERGY 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CPHL 93.07 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.46%)
FCCL 47.03 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.19%)
FFL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.97%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-1.74%)
HUMNL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.07%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 61.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.51%)
OGDC 208.98 Decreased By ▼ -5.91 (-2.75%)
PACE 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.17%)
PAEL 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-2.67%)
PIAHCLA 18.75 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (5.69%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.25%)
POWER 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 169.20 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-2.88%)
PRL 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.24%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
SEARL 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.83%)
SSGC 35.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.57%)
SYM 13.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.22%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.45%)
TPLP 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.53%)
TRG 60.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.19%)
WAVESAPP 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-5.72%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,239 Decreased By -154.2 (-1.24%)
BR30 36,393 Decreased By -714.3 (-1.92%)
KSE100 114,153 Decreased By -1379.3 (-1.19%)
KSE30 35,200 Decreased By -461.3 (-1.29%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Madagascar risks losing 60,000 textile jobs to U.S. tariffs, official says

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 03:10pm

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar could lose around 60,000 textile sector jobs because of U.S. President Donald Trump’s 47% tariff on the country, an industry official has said.

The formula used to calculate the latest U.S. tariffs meant that low-income countries like Madagascar which import small quantities of U.S. goods faced some of the highest tax rates.

Madagascar’s textile and clothing sector employs around 180,000 people and accounts for around one-fifth of the country’s gross domestic product, according to a 2023 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The country of 31 million people exported $733 million in goods to the U.S. in 2024, much of that under the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), which granted duty-free access to the U.S. market for many goods produced in Africa.

Trump’s new tariffs take effect, with 104% on Chinese goods

“We estimate that around 60,000 jobs will be affected by the decision to raise tariffs to 47%,” Rindra Andriamahefa, the executive director of an industry lobby group, said in a statement late on Tuesday, referring to permanent and temporary job losses.

Beatrice Chan Ching Yiu, the president of the lobby group, the Groupement des Entreprises Franches et Partenaires (GEFP), said investors would turn to exporting countries which face only the minimum 10% tariff imposed by the Trump administration.

“The pandemic was one thing. What we are facing now is quite another,” Ching Yiu said. “Unfortunately, measures such as temporary layoffs or dismissals may prove unavoidable.”

Madagascar’s government has begun consulting other African countries adversely affected by the tariffs to coordinate a common position.

“A constructive bilateral dialogue with U.S. authorities is underway, including technical discussions aimed at understanding the rationale behind the decision,” the foreign affairs ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

jobs Tariffs Textile industry textiles US tariffs cut jobs Madagascar Trump tariffs US trade tariffs textile market global tariffs textile jobs

Comments

200 characters

Madagascar risks losing 60,000 textile jobs to U.S. tariffs, official says

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 settles 1,400 points down

ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Rupee registers slight decline against US dollar

Small emerging market dollar bonds resume selloff, Pakistan drops more than 6 cents

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Global firm Alvarez & Marsal mulls opening office in Pakistan

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

Oil falls to lowest since February 2021 as Trump’s tariffs take effect

PM asks investors to cash in on emerging opportunities

Read more stories