South Korea lays out 'strong will' to host 2036 Olympics

SEOUL: South Korean officials expressed the country’s “strong will” to host the 2036 Summer Games during a visit to International Olympic Committee headquarters this week, sports chiefs said Wednesday.

North Jeolla Province and its capital Jeonju in February beat out Seoul as South Korea’s candidate in the race to stage the Olympics in 2036.

A delegation led by Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) president Ryu Seung-min met outgoing IOC chief Thomas Bach in Lausanne on Tuesday as South Korea ramps up its case to hold the Games.

Ryu and his colleagues “conveyed that the government, sports community and local government have a strong will to host the Olympics”, the KSOC said in a statement.

Brisbane to build main stadium on parkland for 2032 Summer Games

“In particular they emphasised Jeonju’s suitability as a host city based on its historical and cultural assets and sustainable infrastructure.”

Seoul hosted the Summer Olympics in 1988.

Numerous countries have expressed an interest in holding the 2036 Games, among them potential first-timers India and South Africa.

