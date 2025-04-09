AIRLINK 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.38 (-3.88%)
BOP 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.42%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 93.38 Increased By ▲ 3.42 (3.8%)
FCCL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
FFL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-1.3%)
HUMNL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.54%)
KEL 4.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.93%)
KOSM 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.21%)
MLCF 60.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 210.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-2.14%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.26%)
PIAHCLA 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (7.95%)
PIBTL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.66%)
POWER 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.85%)
PPL 169.25 Decreased By ▼ -4.97 (-2.85%)
PRL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.13%)
SEARL 94.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.73%)
SSGC 36.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.53%)
SYM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.9%)
TPLP 10.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.43%)
TRG 60.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.2%)
WAVESAPP 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-6.2%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
BR100 12,290 Decreased By -104 (-0.84%)
BR30 36,573 Decreased By -534.7 (-1.44%)
KSE100 114,550 Decreased By -982.9 (-0.85%)
KSE30 35,359 Decreased By -302.9 (-0.85%)
Russian drones attack three Ukrainian cities, injuring at least 22

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 01:57pm

KYIV: Russian forces staged huge drone attacks on eastern Ukraine late on Tuesday, triggering fires and injuring at least 22 people, regional officials said.

In the Donetsk region, the focal point of the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line in the more than three-year-old war, a residential area came under attack in the city of Kramatorsk and local officials said three people, including a child, were injured.

The Ukrainian air force said that it shot down 32 out of 55 drones launched by Russia overnight, and that another eight did not reach their targets, most likely because of electronic countermeasures.

It did not specify what happened to the remaining 15 drones.

The attack on Dnipro in southeastern Ukraine sparked a fire, damaged houses and cars and injured 15 people, Serhiy Lysak, governor of Dnipropetrovsk region, said on Telegram.

Russia says it destroys 158 drones in major Ukrainian drone attack

Half of the injured were in hospital and one woman was in serious condition. Lysak said the attack damaged four high-rise residential buildings and 15 private residences, in addition to an administrative building and infrastructure.

In the northeastern city of Kharkiv, hit by drone attacks nearly every evening over the past week, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said there had been more than 20 strikes.

“This is our enemy’s new tactic to frighten the civilians. This (the attacked objects) is civilian infrastructure of the city, these are production enterprises, these are Kharkiv’s businessmen. Of course, they are scared,” Terekhov told journalists at one of the attacked sites.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said four people were injured in the city, a frequent target of Russian assaults. The attack damaged multiple residential buildings and storage facilities, in addition to other buildings, he said.

