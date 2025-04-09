AIRLINK 157.60 Decreased By ▼ -6.78 (-4.12%)
BOP 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.43%)
CPHL 88.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.2%)
FCCL 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 14.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.17%)
FLYNG 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.54%)
HUBC 134.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.57%)
KOSM 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.74%)
MLCF 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.48%)
OGDC 208.80 Decreased By ▼ -6.09 (-2.83%)
PACE 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.07%)
PAEL 40.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.69%)
PIAHCLA 18.85 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (6.26%)
PIBTL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.64%)
POWER 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
PPL 167.71 Decreased By ▼ -6.51 (-3.74%)
PRL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.52%)
PTC 23.56 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.7%)
SEARL 92.71 Decreased By ▼ -2.33 (-2.45%)
SSGC 35.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.57%)
SYM 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.58%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.82%)
TRG 60.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-2.16%)
WAVESAPP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.69%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.52%)
YOUW 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.9%)
BR100 12,196 Decreased By -197.2 (-1.59%)
BR30 36,275 Decreased By -832.1 (-2.24%)
KSE100 113,928 Decreased By -1604.3 (-1.39%)
KSE30 35,146 Decreased By -515.6 (-1.45%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China nursing home blaze kills 20; one arrested

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:30am

BEIJING: Twenty people were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment for the elderly at a nursing home in China, state media said on Wednesday, while authorities arrested its owner as they investigate the cause.

It was the latest in a series of similar incidents in recent years, including a fire at a hospital in the capital in 2023 that killed 26 patients and wounded dozens.

Tuesday’s fire in the city of Chengde in the northern province of Hebei blazed for two hours before it was doused, the official Xinhua news agency and the state-backed Global Times newspaper said, citing local authorities.

State broadcaster CCTV said police had arrested the owner of the apartment, while 19 residents of the home were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and observation.

Experts are visiting the nursing home to ascertain the cause, Xinhua added.

In January, eight people were killed and 15 injured in a fire at a vegetable market in Hebei, while a department store fire in the southwestern province of Sichuan killed 16 people last year.

China China nursing home

Comments

200 characters

China nursing home blaze kills 20; one arrested

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 1,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

‘US companies keen to tap Pakistan’s mineral sector’

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Karachi Korangi fire: Ministry of Energy forms committee

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Read more stories