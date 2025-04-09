AIRLINK 158.51 Decreased By ▼ -5.87 (-3.57%)
BOP 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.14%)
CNERGY 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CPHL 88.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-1.63%)
FCCL 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
FFL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.84%)
FLYNG 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.01%)
HUBC 134.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.07 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.61%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.8%)
KOSM 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.85%)
MLCF 61.26 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.77%)
OGDC 210.50 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-2.04%)
PACE 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.53%)
PAEL 41.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-2.12%)
PIAHCLA 18.88 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (6.43%)
PIBTL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 11.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
PPL 170.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.72 (-2.14%)
PRL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.76%)
PTC 23.85 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.97%)
SEARL 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.94%)
SSGC 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.67%)
SYM 13.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.29%)
TELE 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.76%)
TPLP 10.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
TRG 60.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-1.67%)
WAVESAPP 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.94%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
BR100 12,212 Decreased By -181.2 (-1.46%)
BR30 36,354 Decreased By -753.3 (-2.03%)
KSE100 114,448 Decreased By -1084.5 (-0.94%)
KSE30 35,305 Decreased By -357.1 (-1%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Iron ore slips to 6-1/2-month low as global trade war intensifies

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 11:14am

BEIJING: Iron ore futures dropped on Wednesday to their lowest levels in more than six months, as demand prospects were clouded by the escalation of a global trade war triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s broad tariffs.

The most-traded September iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) was down 2.9% at 687 yuan ($93.47) a metric ton, as of 0311 GMT. Earlier in the session, the contract hit its lowest point since September 24 at 670.5 yuan a ton.

The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was trading 1.16% lower at $93.65 a ton. The contract had earlier dropped to its lowest level since September 24, reaching $91.70 per ton.

Both benchmarks have slid more than 10% so far in April.

The U.S. said on Tuesday that 104% duties on imports from China will take effect shortly after midnight, following Beijing’s refusal to yield to what it described as blackmail, with a vow to “fight till the end”.

“The impact of the heightened tariffs on the market have aggravated, pressuring iron ore prices in the short term,” analysts at First Futures said in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE similarly slumped, with coking coal and coke down 3.77% and 3.33%, respectively.

Dalian iron ore slides

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slid on lower raw material prices.

Rebar fell 1.6%, hot-rolled coil shed 1.51%, wire rod lost 0.4% and stainless steel retreated 1.6%.

Intensified concerns over the demand outlook, worsened by escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, have further undermined prices for steel and steelmaking ingredients.

Analysts said the expectation of reduced domestic steel consumption in the coming months, along with construction activities being hindered by the summer’s high temperatures, also weighed on the ferrous market.

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore slips to 6-1/2-month low as global trade war intensifies

Selling returns to bourse, KSE-100 sheds over 2,500 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers slight improvement against US dollar

ADB projects GDP growth at 2.5%, inflation at 6%

Mining giant Barrick Gold approves plan for copper-gold project in Pakistan: Bloomberg

Reko Diq: CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with Saudi Arabia

Oil sinks 4% as US kicks off 104% tariffs on China

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Stocks tumble again as US hits China with 104% tariffs, Treasuries slammed

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Read more stories