AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

Trump tariff war rages

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

BEIJING/ WASHINGTON/PARIS: China refused to bow to what it called “blackmail” from the United States as a global trade war ignited by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs showed little sign of abating on Tuesday, even as battered stock markets steadied.

Beijing’s rebuke came after Trump threatened to ratchet up tariffs on US imports from the world’s No. 2 economy to more than 100% on Wednesday in response to China’s decision to match the “reciprocal” duties Trump announced last week.

“The US side’s threat to escalate tariffs against China is a mistake on top of a mistake, once again exposing the American side’s blackmailing nature,” China’s commerce ministry said.

“If the US insists on having its way, China will fight to the end.”

Chinese manufacturers of goods from tableware to flooring are warning about profits, scrambling to plan new overseas plants and haggling with customers over prices as they reel from the tariff news.

The European Union has proposed counter-tariffs of its own to Trump’s onslaught that has swept up dozens of countries, sent financial markets into a tailspin and fuelled expectations that the global economy may be headed for recession.

Stock markets found a firmer footing on Tuesday after a gut-wrenching few days for investors which prompted some business leaders, including those close to Trump, to urge the president to reverse course.

European shares bounced off 14-month lows in early trading after four straight sessions of heavy selling, while global oil prices rebounded following a hefty sell-off.

Japan’s Nikkei index closed 6% higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a 1-1/2-year low hit in the previous session, after Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed to open trade talks.

Chinese blue chips climbed 1%, clawing back some of the more than 7% slide on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose after suffering the worst day since 1997 due to what the trading hub’s leader called “ruthless” tariffs.

Global stock markets US tariffs US imports US and China global trade war Trump tariffs US trade tariffs Trump trade policies global tariffs reciprocal tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump tariff war rages

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories