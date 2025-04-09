AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

UAE envoy calls on Governor

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

KARACHI: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Al Zabi, called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador announced that visa-related issues have been resolved and that Pakistani citizens are now eligible to obtain five-year visas. UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi was also present during the meeting.

Governor Tessori expressed his gratitude to Ambassador for the UAE’s continued investment, particularly in the Sindh province and Karachi.

The UAE Ambassador extended an invitation to Governor Sindh to visit the UAE Visa Centre established in Karachi. He also praised the Governor’s initiatives, describing the ongoing welfare projects under the Governor’s Initiative as commendable.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zabi participated in a tree plantation campaign at the Governor House and also hoisted the Pak-UAE flags. He penned his remarks in the guestbook, reflecting his appreciation for the hospitality and bilateral cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Governor Sindh UAE visas UAE envoy Kamran tessori Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi Pakistan and UAE Hamad Obaid Al Zabi Dubai visa

Comments

200 characters

UAE envoy calls on Governor

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories