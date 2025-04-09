UAE envoy calls on Governor

KARACHI: Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates, Hamad Obaid Al Zabi, called on Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House.

During the meeting, the UAE Ambassador announced that visa-related issues have been resolved and that Pakistani citizens are now eligible to obtain five-year visas. UAE Consul General Bakheet Ateeq Al Remeithi was also present during the meeting.

Governor Tessori expressed his gratitude to Ambassador for the UAE’s continued investment, particularly in the Sindh province and Karachi.

The UAE Ambassador extended an invitation to Governor Sindh to visit the UAE Visa Centre established in Karachi. He also praised the Governor’s initiatives, describing the ongoing welfare projects under the Governor’s Initiative as commendable.

As part of his visit, Ambassador Hamad Obaid Al Zabi participated in a tree plantation campaign at the Governor House and also hoisted the Pak-UAE flags. He penned his remarks in the guestbook, reflecting his appreciation for the hospitality and bilateral cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025