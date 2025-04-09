AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

TI writes to PM about ‘violations’ in pharma sector

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: Transparency International (TI) Pakistan has sent letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, highlighting alleged regulatory lapses, violations of the Drug Act 2012, and the non-appointment of Federal Inspectors of Drugs (FIDs) within the pharmaceutical sector.

Despite the 2017 notification of Medical Devices Rules, manufacturers and importers are allegedly failing to apply for necessary approvals within the stipulated time, submitting incomplete applications leading to repeated delays.

Pharmaceutical companies, particularly medical device manufacturers, are reportedly exploiting these delays to seek last-minute extensions annually, allegedly manipulating the market by creating artificial shortages and selling products at exorbitant prices.

The federal government is accused of failing to curb the influence of the pharmaceutical industry, allowing it to operate with minimal oversight and accountability.

No new FIDs have been officially notified in the last two and a half years. Only two FIDs are currently operational nationwide, leaving the sector largely unmonitored.

The absence of effective regulatory oversight has allegedly allowed over 700 Drug Manufacturing License holders, 500 alternative medicine manufacturers, and numerous medical device importers and manufacturers to operate without adequate supervision.

The lack of inspections and scrutiny is creating a dangerous environment where unregulated and potentially harmful medical products can enter the market without proper quality control.

Since the promulgation of the DRAP Act in 2012, the federal government has persistently failed to appoint a regular director for the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).

TI Pakistan stated that a preliminary review of the allegations suggests they are correct. The organisation has urged the prime minister to investigate these allegations and, if found true, direct the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and DRAP to appoint the necessary federal drug inspectors and ensure strict enforcement of pharmaceutical regulations.

TI Pakistan emphasised that decisive measures and their strict enforcement are crucial to maintaining the integrity of Pakistan’s healthcare system.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Transparency International Pharma sector PM Shehbaz Sharif pharmaceutical companies Federal Inspectors of Drugs

Comments

200 characters

TI writes to PM about ‘violations’ in pharma sector

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories