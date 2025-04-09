AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

PMDC professor congratulates health physicians

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) Professor Dr Rizwan Taj, Tuesday, while extending congratulations to the 1,061 Pakistani health physicians for successfully obtaining United States (US) residency positions, has said it was a historic achievement for the country reflecting high standard of medical education in Pakistan.

He said that this was the highest number of Pakistani physicians ever to achieve the feat during a year, adding that the impressive performance of these doctors exemplifies the high standards set by the PMDC in overseeing medical education in the country and its strong curricula and training programmes.

He reiterated the commitment to develop academic excellence among doctors and described this initiative as the start of a transformative journey aimed at further improvements. He added that with a rigorous system of checks and balances, the PM&DC has played a crucial role in guiding Pakistani medical and dental colleges to establish robust curricula and comprehensive training programmes.

He emphasised that the residency application process in the United States is highly competitive and candidates have to demonstrate exceptional academic performance, they have to pass the rigorous United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE), and navigate a demanding application process that includes interviews and the submission of comprehensive documentation.

Only the most dedicated and resilient candidates thrive in this challenging selection.

Some notable esteemed institutions from which the maximum doctors have achieved the residency positions in the United States, included King Edward Medical University, Allama Iqbal Medical College, Dow Medical College, Shifa College of Medicine, and Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) and Khyber Medical University.

Dr Taj said that this success will further improve the PMDC’s vision of mounting excellence in medical education for preparing future healthcare professionals to meet global standards. As these graduates enter the medical field, they carry with them the legacy of their institutions and the assurance that they have received a quality education that will serve them and their patients well in their professional journeys.

By achieving recognition from the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME), the PMDC has taken a significant step toward enhancing the standards of medical education in Pakistan. This prestigious acknowledgment has also reflected the quality of the educational frameworks established by PM&DC but also provides immense opportunities for Pakistani doctors and graduates to flourish on both national and international stages.

With WFME recognition, graduates have also gained greater credibility and acceptance in the global healthcare community, allowing them to pursue advanced training, residency programmes, and career opportunities worldwide.

Dr Taj said “our vision is to empower graduates and aspiring doctors to excel not only within their home country but on a global scale.

The success of these 1,061 doctors sends a powerful message about the upward trajectory of medical training in Pakistan.“

It is a promising sign for the future of healthcare, both locally and globally, as more Pakistani physicians contribute to international medical systems, bringing compassion, knowledge, and cultural diversity to the field.

