KKH project under CPEC: NHA chief-led team to visit China to seal terms

ISLAMABAD: A delegation comprising financial and technical experts, led by the chairman of the National Highways Authority (NHA), will visit China this month to finalise terms of implementation of the Karakoram Highway (KKH) project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The fourth meeting of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Agricultural Cooperation is scheduled for April 22, 2025.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level progress review meeting on CPEC in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Communications, Economic Affairs, Petroleum, Commerce, Food and Agriculture, Science and Technology, and Maritime Affairs, as well as officials from the Board of Investment, the Planning Commission, and other relevant federal and provincial institutions

The meeting was informed that three key meetings of the Joint Working Groups—Industrial Cooperation, Gwadar, and the Long-Term Plan—will take place in April as part of the ongoing CPEC engagements.

The forum was apprised that the fourth meeting of the JWG on Agricultural Cooperation is scheduled for April 22, 2025. A delegation from Pakistan will travel to Beijing to participate in the session. First batch of 300 Pakistani agriculture experts will proceed to China on 15th April 2025 for training in modern agricultural techniques.

Minister Iqbal reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and China through effective and timely execution of CPEC projects, which remain central to Pakistan’s economic transformation.

During the meeting, concerns were raised regarding the delay in the distribution of agricultural tools and equipment delivered under the CPEC socio-economic development grant. The minister issued strict directions to the Food Security Ministry to ensure immediate distribution of the agricultural equipment to process on a fast-track basis.

The meeting reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects under CPEC, as directed in the Minister’s previous meeting. Minister Iqbal reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fast-tracking the KKH project, terming it a time sensitive strategic project due to construction of DiamerBasha Dam.

The minister directed to take immediate steps for operationalisation of the desalination plant in Gwadar. He directed the relevant authorities to take urgent action to resolve the issue within the current week and ensure that the plant becomes fully functional at the earliest. Furthermore, he directed the Ministry of Power to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply during the summer season to Gwadar city.

While reviewing the development of CPEC Special Economic Zones managed by FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company) and SIEZMC (Sindh Industrial Economic Zone Management Company), the minister underscored the importance of formulating a targeted marketing strategy aligned with current global trends.

He emphasised the need to actively work on a competitive tariff regime, especially in light of recent tariff implementations by the United States, and urged relevant departments to enhance marketing efforts aimed at attracting reallocation of the industries.

He stressed that the speed of development must be accelerated and efforts intensified to facilitate the relocation of foreign companies to Pakistan by offering them world-class facilities.

