AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza appointed as SECP Commissioner

Press Release Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government in exercise of powers conferred under Sections 5 and 7 of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Act, 1997 is pleased to appoint Muzzafar Ahmed Mirza as Commissioner, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for a period of three years with immediate effect.

Mirza was previously serving as Chief Prosecutor/Executive Director at the SECP. Since joining the Commission in July 2012, he has led the Law Division and played a central role in the Commission’s legal and enforcement functions.

He has been instrumental in shaping Pakistan’s corporate and financial regulatory framework. His key contributions include leading work on several landmark legislative reforms, including the Companies Act, 2017; Securities Act, 2015; Futures Market Act, 2016; the Corporate Restructuring Companies Act, 2016; and the Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018.

In addition to his litigation and legislative work, Mirza has played an active role in broader reform initiatives to modernize and strengthen the corporate sector. His contributions include efforts to improve the ease of doing business, advance regulatory frameworks for digital assets, and develop SECP’s Regulatory Sandbox — encouraging innovation in financial services while maintaining investor protection. The Commission welcomes him onboard.

