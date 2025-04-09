AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Canal project: Governor underscores importance of collective decision-making

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, during a meeting with the Education Reporters Association, emphasised the importance of collective decision-making regarding the Canal Project. He said that consultation through the Council of Common Interests involving all stakeholders would lead to the best outcome. He urged the prime minister to play an active role in this matter.

He stressed that the voice of the Sindh government should be heard and that the province must be included in all planning concerning the Canal Project.

Speaking on the health of President Asif Ali Zardari, Governor Haider informed that his condition is improving and he will resume work soon.

Regarding student unions, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party strongly believes in their restoration. However, he firmly stated that hooliganism and disruptive behavior will not be tolerated. He also noted that the absence of student unions has led to a leadership vacuum in politics.

Governor Haider called for political unity, saying all parties must set aside differences and come together to fight terrorism. He also took a firm stance against harassment and drug use in universities, saying such issues would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Present on the occasion were Lahore Press Club Vice President Saima Nawaz, ? Chairman Hassan Abbas ,President of the Education Reporters Association Adnan Lodhi, Secretary Atif Parvaiz, Vice President Imran Latif, and other journalists.

