FBR grants licence to EY Ford Rhodes for integration of e-invoicing

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially granted EY Ford Rhodes (Pakistan) the licence to serve as a licenced integrator for e-invoicing in Pakistan.

It is learnt that the second company which qualified for the licence of integrator is WebDNA.

According to a tweet of Aamir Younas-Partner Tax- EY Ford Rhodes, this milestone enables us to seamlessly integrate businesses with the FBR for both sales tax and income tax compliance.

EY in Pakistan is a trusted provider of tax advisory and compliance services for direct and indirect taxes. With this new capability, we will provide comprehensive functional and technical support, along with e-invoicing solution, to all taxpayers required to integrate with the FBR. This one-stop solution will undoubtedly foster greater trust, reliability, and ease for taxpayers, the tweet added.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has granted two licences to private companies for the purpose of integration of electronic invoicing of retailers and other categories of businesses with the FBR.

