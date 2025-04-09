AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

EPA launches crackdown on car wash stations

Recorder Report Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 07:13am

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has initiated a grand operation against car wash stations across Punjab following the expiration of deadline to install mandatory water recycling systems.

A total of 3,525 car wash stations had been instructed to install these systems by February 28, 2025, in an effort to prevent excessive water wastage. So far, the EPA has issued notices to 2,557 car wash stations, shut down 322, and sealed 159 for non-compliance.

Additionally, fines exceeding Rs 600,000 have been imposed on violators. As a result of this action by the Punjab government, 646 car wash stations have successfully installed water recycling systems at their premises.

The directive for enforcement was initially issued on February 12, 2025, by EPA Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, which included a penalty of Rs. 100,000 for petrol pumps failing to comply. Earlier, a ban had also been placed on washing vehicles at home, with fines imposed for violations.

According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall in Punjab was recorded 42% below average from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, making water conservation a critical necessity.

In this context, the Lahore High Court has issued several directives promoting the efficient use of water. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to actively participate in the water conservation campaign to address challenges like water scarcity and climate change.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

water crisis Environmental Protection Agency EPA EPA Punjab car wash stations

Comments

200 characters

EPA launches crackdown on car wash stations

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories