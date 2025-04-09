EPA launches crackdown on car wash stations

LAHORE: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has initiated a grand operation against car wash stations across Punjab following the expiration of deadline to install mandatory water recycling systems.

A total of 3,525 car wash stations had been instructed to install these systems by February 28, 2025, in an effort to prevent excessive water wastage. So far, the EPA has issued notices to 2,557 car wash stations, shut down 322, and sealed 159 for non-compliance.

Additionally, fines exceeding Rs 600,000 have been imposed on violators. As a result of this action by the Punjab government, 646 car wash stations have successfully installed water recycling systems at their premises.

The directive for enforcement was initially issued on February 12, 2025, by EPA Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, which included a penalty of Rs. 100,000 for petrol pumps failing to comply. Earlier, a ban had also been placed on washing vehicles at home, with fines imposed for violations.

According to the Meteorological Department, rainfall in Punjab was recorded 42% below average from September 1, 2024, to January 15, 2025, making water conservation a critical necessity.

In this context, the Lahore High Court has issued several directives promoting the efficient use of water. Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has appealed to the public to actively participate in the water conservation campaign to address challenges like water scarcity and climate change.

