AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US says it is aware of Palestinian American’s killing by Israeli forces in West Bank

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 01:48am
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian-American boy Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, who was killed by Israeli forces in Turmus Ayya village, during his funeral, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7, 2025. REUTERS
Mourners carry the body of Palestinian-American boy Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, who was killed by Israeli forces in Turmus Ayya village, during his funeral, near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank April 7, 2025. REUTERS

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was aware of the killing by Israeli forces of a Palestinian American teenager in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and was seeking more information about the incident.

A State Department spokesperson made the comments to reporters when asked about the killing of U.S. citizen Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, and the shooting of two other teenagers.

“We are certainly aware of that dynamic,” the State Department spokesperson said. “There is an investigation that is going on. We are aware of the reports from the IDF that this was a counterterrorism act, we need to learn more about the nature of what happened on the ground.”

Israel launches ‘significant’ military operation in West Bank, at least eight Palestinians killed

The Palestinian foreign ministry condemned the weekend incident as an “extra-judicial killing” by Israeli forces during a raid. A local mayor said Rabea was shot along with two other teenagers by an Israeli settler and that the Israeli army pronounced him dead after detaining him.

The Israeli military said it shot a “terrorist” who endangered civilians by hurling rocks.

“We don’t have the complete picture of what was going on on the ground,” the State Department spokesperson added.

Israel has expanded and consolidated settlements in the occupied West Bank as part of the steady integration of these territories into the state of Israel in breach of international law, the U.N. human rights office said last month.

Settler violence in the West Bank, including incursions into occupied territory and raids, has intensified since the start of Israel’s war in Gaza that has killed over 50,000, according to Gaza’s health ministry, and led to genocide and war crimes accusations that Israel denies.

The Israeli onslaught in Gaza followed a Hamas attack in October 2023 in which 1,200 were killed and about 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

Palestinians Israeli military U.S. State Department Gaza war Palestinian American

Comments

200 characters

US says it is aware of Palestinian American’s killing by Israeli forces in West Bank

Reko Diq to transform Pakistan into ‘top global mining jurisdictions’, says Barrick CEO

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Pakistan, Turkiye sign joint bidding agreement for offshore oil, gas exploration

Rupee falls further against US dollar

PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away in Karachi

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Read more stories