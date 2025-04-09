AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
PPP Senator Taj Haider passes away

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: PPP Senator Taj Haider passed away in Karachi on Tuesday at the age of 83, as confirmed by his family and party.

“Indeed, to Allah we belong and to Him we shall return. My husband, Senator Taj Haider, the Central General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party”, Naheed Wasi wrote on social media.“

PPP leader said the funeral prayers for the late Taj Haider will be offered on Wednesday, April 9th, after the Zuhr prayer at Masjid and Imam Bargah Yathrib, Phase 4, Defence Society.

Issued by Waqar Mehdi.“

Haider was born on March 8, 1942, in Kota, Rajasthan, into a family known for its academic and intellectual background. He migrated to Pakistan after the partition and pursued his early education at Government Boys High School, Ranchor Lines.

Haider initially stepped into the world of fine arts and made significant contributions as a writer for television. He also penned thought-provoking columns for various newspapers and acted in his own drama serial Aabla Pa, where he portrayed the role of Professor Adi Wala.

His political journey began in 1967 when he attended the Socialist Convention. The same year, he formally joined the PPP and became one of its founding members.

In recognition of his contributions to literature and science, Haider was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2012 for his services in the scientific domain. He also received the 13th PTV Award for Best Drama Serial Writer in 2006.

Condolences pour in Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, expressed his condolences on the passing of PPP’s Central Secretary General, Taj Haider:

“The political, social, and literary services of Senator Taj Haider, spanning decades, will never be forgotten,” said Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said, Taj Haider was a dignified figure of culture and civility; he was a creative mind. Bilwal mentioned that Haider’s struggle and sacrifices for democracy serve as a beacon for the younger generation.

