AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Omar

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan till April 29 in eight cases registered against him in connection with November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, granted bail to opposition leader till April 29 against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 each in cases registered at various police stations, including Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar, Margalla (two cases), Tarnol, and Aabpara.

At the start of the hearing, Omar Ayub filed pre-arrest bail plea through his lawyer.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said that we had already obtained bail in many cases, and we have only just come to know about these eight cases.

The court instructed Ayub, “You must join the investigation before the next hearing.” “If the police do not allow you to join the investigation, inform the court, the judge further said. The court after hearing the arguments adjourned the hearing of the cases till April 29.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi till April 29 in a case registered against him in the connection with November 26 protest. The court granted him bail against surety bonds of 5,000 rupees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ATC Omar Ayub Anti Terrorism Court pre arrest bail

Comments

200 characters

ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Omar

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories