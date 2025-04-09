ATC grants pre-arrest bail to Omar

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan till April 29 in eight cases registered against him in connection with November 26 protest.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, while hearing the cases, granted bail to opposition leader till April 29 against the surety bonds of Rs5,000 each in cases registered at various police stations, including Karachi Company, Ramna, Secretariat, Kohsar, Margalla (two cases), Tarnol, and Aabpara.

At the start of the hearing, Omar Ayub filed pre-arrest bail plea through his lawyer.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said that we had already obtained bail in many cases, and we have only just come to know about these eight cases.

The court instructed Ayub, “You must join the investigation before the next hearing.” “If the police do not allow you to join the investigation, inform the court, the judge further said. The court after hearing the arguments adjourned the hearing of the cases till April 29.

Meanwhile, the same court extended the interim bail of PTI leader Shehryar Afridi till April 29 in a case registered against him in the connection with November 26 protest. The court granted him bail against surety bonds of 5,000 rupees.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025