Apr 09, 2025
Pakistan

Gaza solidarity march: JI seeks support of clerics

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has sought and secured support from prominent religious scholars for its upcoming ‘Gaza Solidarity March’ scheduled on April 13.

In a series of meetings held on Tuesday, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar along with a party delegation visited seminaries and met respected scholars including Mufti Muneebur Rehman, Maulana Muhammad Salafi, and Dr Muhammad Saeed Askandar.

The scholars welcomed the JI leaders and endorsed their solidarity march, terming it a timely and essential initiative in response to the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza.

Following his meeting at Jamia Naemia, Monem held a joint press conference with Mufti Muneebur Rehman. Speaking to the media, he strongly condemned Israel’s actions in Gaza, describing it as a genocide backed by the United States.

He said the situation had plunged humanity to new lows, as thousands were killed and starved in cold blood, with women and children among the primary victims. “It’s time to act. If one cannot take direct steps, at least raise your voice. Protest is the minimum response,” he urged, calling on students, professionals, and all segments of society to join the march in Karachi.

The JI leader also announced that his party would organise over 1,000 corner meetings across the megacity on Friday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

