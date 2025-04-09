BYD partners with HBL-PSL-10

LAHORE: BYD Pakistan - Mega Motor Company, has officially joined hands with Pakistan Super League’s 10th edition as its official mobility partner.

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony, held outside the Pakistan Cricket Board’s headquarters for the first time, hosted at the BYD Experience Center in Lahore, marking a significant collaboration between the nation’s premier cricket league and the world’s No.1 New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) manufacturer.

The signing ceremony was attended by Chief Financial Officer of PCB, Javed Murtaza, as well as other senior executives from both organizations.

