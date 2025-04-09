AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-04-09

Early cotton sowing in Punjab doubles

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

LAHORE: More than 800,000 acres of land in Punjab have been brought under early cotton cultivation this year — more than double the area sown during the same period last year — due to a special incentive package and a province-wide awareness campaign.

Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, in a statement issued Tuesday, credited the sharp increase to the Chief Minister’s Rs 25,000 per acre incentive for early sowing, alongside a timely campaign launched by the agriculture department across six divisions of the province.

Sahoo said the campaign not only promoted early cotton sowing but also discouraged early rice cultivation, leading to improved results. So far, 266,000 farmers were personally engaged by agriculture extension field staff, of which 180,000 were registered for early sowing. Among them, 145,000 farmers successfully cultivated early cotton.

All registered growers have been documented, with third-party validation ensuring data accuracy. Only triple-gene cotton varieties were recommended for sowing, Sahoo noted, adding that researchers have been tasked with developing climate-smart varieties in response to shifting weather patterns.

He said the second phase of cotton cultivation is currently underway and will continue until April 30, with field formations instructed to intensify advisory services.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Cotton Iftikhar Ali Sahoo Pakistani cotton cotton cultivation cotton sowing

Comments

200 characters

Early cotton sowing in Punjab doubles

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories