Six held for hiking prices of edible goods

LAHORE: In a crackdown on profiteering, the Lahore district administration has arrested six individuals involved in illegally hiking the prices of edible goods, and also registered eight cases and issued warnings to traders.

Moreover, penalties worth Rs150,000 were imposed on businesses found guilty of overcharging and three shops were sealed for failing to comply with the price regulations. According to the administration, they have tightened its measures against profiteering across the city, implementing stringent actions to ensure essential commodities are sold at official rates.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza instructed the administrative officers to maintain constant vigilance and conduct rigorous market inspections. This proactive approach aims to guarantee the availability of food items according to the government-approved price list.

It claimed that the administration’s efforts yield positive results, as stability has been observed in the prices of 16 essential items, including key staples such as potatoes, onions, tomatoes, green chillies and lemons.

