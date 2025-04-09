AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Punjab Seed Council approves ‘Chenab Pasta-24’

Press Release Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 08:00am

FAISALABAD: In a major stride for agricultural innovation, the Punjab Seed Council has officially approved “Chenab Pasta-24,” a new drought and heat-tolerant Durum wheat variety developed by Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali, Vice Chancellor of the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF). This development marks a significant milestone in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to combat climate change and ensure national food security.

Durum wheat — commonly referred to as pasta or macaroni wheat — is globally valued for its use in semolina flour, a key ingredient in pasta, baked goods, and other food products. With rising global demand for pasta and wheat-based foods, the cultivation of Chenab Pasta-24 in Pakistan is expected to open new industrial, economic, and export opportunities, while strengthening domestic value chains in food processing.

Chenab Pasta-24 has been recommended for cultivation in both irrigated and rain-fed areas, enhancing its accessibility to farmers across diverse agro-climatic zones. Its resilience to extreme weather conditions makes it a promising solution for farmers facing the challenges of climate change, water scarcity, and unpredictable growing conditions.

A spokesperson from UAF noted that this variety is a part of the university’s broader mission to promote climate-smart agriculture. It is expected to play a pivotal role in improving farm income, reducing wheat imports, and contributing to Pakistan’s self-sufficiency in high-quality wheat production.

The UAF community, including faculty, researchers, and students, has expressed great pride in this achievement, considering it a landmark success that will inspire future innovation in crop development.

