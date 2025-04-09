AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Minister vows to upgrade sports infrastructure

Published April 9, 2025
LAHORE: Announcing sports development projects aimed at enhancing sports infrastructure in the province, Punjab Minister for Sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar said that significant investments would be made in creating new sports complexes and upgrading existing facilities to cater to modern sports needs.

“The Nishtar Park Sports Complex will see the construction of an E-Games Sports Complex. In addition to that, a Punjab Boxing Sports Complex and a Baseball Ground will also be built,” the minister said in a meeting.

Highlighting the development of new sports arenas, including a Climbing Wall, Volleyball Arena, and Archery Arena in Nishtar Park, the minister said these will cater to the growing demand for diverse sports. In a major boost to mind sports, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar also announced the construction of a Chess, Snooker, and Board Games Complex. Furthermore, the seating capacity of Punjab Stadium will be increased, and the stadium will undergo a significant upgrade.

The minister emphasized the importance of capacity building for all coaches in the province and announced that new Terms of Reference (TORs) would be developed for coaches to ensure improved performance and accountability. Additionally, a monitoring cell will be established within the Sports Board Punjab to ensure proper oversight of all sports complexes and activities.

Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar reiterated that no activity other than sports would be permitted in Punjab’s sports complexes. Strict action will be taken against officers involved in any violations. The government is also working on amending the rules of the Sports Board Punjab to bring in new innovations and reforms in the sports sector. As part of the reforms, the Divisional and District Sports Committees will be restructured, and there will be enhanced scrutiny of sports associations and clubs to ensure transparency. The grant procedures for sports associations and election processes will also be revamped to ensure fairness and transparency, he said.

