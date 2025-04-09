CM Maryam meets SOS Children’s Villages International President

LAHORE: “Childcare reforms are being introduced, the collaborative role of SOS Villages will be important,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with SOS Children’s Villages International President Dereje Wardofa.

In the meeting discussion held as how to strengthen bilateral cooperation for the protection, education, mental and physical development of orphans and helpless children.

The CM agreed on the promotion and improvement of SOS model in Punjab for the purpose, and paid tribute to the social services of SOS Villages in becoming a support for the helpless and abandoned children in the province. She appreciated the contribution of SOS Villages in guiding youth on the path of independence through SOS Schools’ quality education and Youth Home. She said, “State is responsible for taking care of every child, and the Punjab government is fulfilling its responsibilities with a spirit of a mother. It is commendable that orphans and helpless children are provided with a safe roof and quality education in SOS Villages.”

President SOS Villages Dereje Wardofa lauds Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision of social service and her childcare policy based on love for children. He said, “Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s childcare policies are a message of hope for children from all walks of life.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025