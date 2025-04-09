AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
‘Talking to Adiala’

Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed titled “Talking to Adiala” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

The writer, Fahd Husain, has concluded his argument by saying that“ there is little change in the establishment’s approach towards PTI and its incarcerated leader. But then what choice does Khan have? The expected revolution has not broken out.

The system remains unyielding. The party, though far from over, is hacking away at its own feet. And the call from Washington? Well, that’s turning into a distant memory of an event that never transpired beyond hope“.

No doubt, his is a highly informed perspective, so to speak. Let me make a point in this regard: the uncertainty surrounding the PTI founder leads to all sorts of paradoxes, like the animosity between the party and the establishment that has grown not since May 9 2023 attacks on military symbols and properties purportedly by party workers and supporters. Therefore, I am not optimistic about the prospects of a rapprochement between equally beleaguered PTI and the establishment at all.

Ghulam Haider Ghumman, (Rawalpindi)

