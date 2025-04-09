AIRLINK 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.45%)
Print 2025-04-09

SBP to observe ‘financial literacy week’

Published April 9, 2025

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will observe Pakistan Financial Literacy Week 2025 nationwide from April 8th to 14th, under the theme “Financial Inclusion - Through Collaboration and Innovation”.

State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmad will inaugurate Pakistan Financial Literacy Week, 2025 on April 14th, 2025 in a prestigious ceremony at Karachi.

Pakistan, like many other developing economies, faces challenges in financial inclusion, and financial literacy plays a key role in bridging this gap. The level of Financial Literacy in Pakistan is 26 percent as compared to global average of 33 percent.

Recognizing the significance of financial literacy, the State Bank of Pakistan has consistently worked towards enhancing financial literacy across all segments of society.

Pakistan Financial Literacy Week serves as a flagship initiative to promote awareness, engagement, and action. This year, them “Financial Inclusion through Collaboration and Innovation”-highlights the importance of collective efforts and technological advancements in expanding financial access and inclusion.

This will be a high impactful weeklong event, bringing together policymakers, financial institutions, educators, and the public to emphasize the need for financial education.

