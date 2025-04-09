AIRLINK 162.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-1.45%)
Pakistan

No talks with Centre on canal issue, says Shoro

Recorder Report Published April 9, 2025 Updated April 9, 2025 08:03am

KARACHI: Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro has said that Sindh will not hold any discussions with the federal government regarding ‘controversial canals’.

He emphasised that the federal government will have to withdraw its decision on the canal projects. He further stated that Punjab Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada should be aware that on February 7, 2024, ECNEC had already referred the canal case to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

Responding to a statement by Kazim Pirzada, Jam Khan Shoro added that the Sindh government had also approached the CCI in June 2024. He criticised Punjab for failing to submit a response in the CCI regarding the controversial canal case, saying this clearly shows Punjab is continuously making excuses to avoid the CCI. He urged Punjab to submit its reply on the matter.

Shoro also questioned, “Who is Punjab’s Irrigation Minister Kazim Pirzada to invite the Sindh Chief Minister for talks?” He added that the Punjab Irrigation Minister should instead ask the Prime Minister to convene a CCI meeting. He stressed that President Zardari has not given any approval for the controversial canals and accused Punjab’s ministers of repeatedly lying. “When there is no water available in the country, where will Punjab get water for these disputed canals,” he asked.

He declared that the people of Sindh and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have already rejected the controversial canals. He said the matter is highly sensitive and Sindh will never accept such a project under any circumstances.

