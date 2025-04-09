President HCSTSI demands completion of M-6 Motorway

HYDERABAD: President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has termed the persistent delay in the construction of the Hyderabad–Sukkur Motorway (M-6) as a major roadblock to Pakistan’s economic progress.

He emphasized that this project is not merely a road construction initiative but a national economic lifeline that holds immense importance for trade facilitation and regional development.

In an official communication, Memon revealed that the Chamber has sent urgent letters to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Federal Minister for Communications, the Chairman of the National Highway Authority (NHA), and the Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives, demanding the immediate resumption and completion of the M-6 motorway.

Additionally, a letter has also been sent to the Chief Minister of Sindh, urging the provincial government to put pressure on the federal authorities to expedite this long-overdue project.

Highlighting the strategic importance of M-6, chamber president said, “The Karachi–Peshawar Motorway is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy, and the M-6 is its only missing link. Karachi handles over 60% of Pakistan’s exports and imports, and the delay in the M-6 completion is causing enormous losses to the business community through increased transport costs, trade inefficiencies, and rising accident rates.” He stated that this motorway is not just a route, it is a lifeline for Pakistan’s industrial, agricultural, and commercial sectors, connecting critical economic hubs such as Hyderabad, Matiari, Nawabshah, Khairpur and Sukkur.

He pointed out that, at present, all cargo and passenger traffic is congested on the outdated and overburdened National Highway (N-5), which has become increasingly accident-prone and unsafe. “Completion of M-6 will significantly reduce travel time and fuel consumption, improve road safety, and strengthen Pakistan’s position in global trade networks,” he added.

Turning his attention to the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), HCSTSI president criticized its deteriorating condition and substandard construction despite being one of NHA’s highest toll-generating roads. “Millions of vehicles use this route daily, and its current condition not only disrupts traffic flow but poses serious safety hazards. It must be reconstructed in line with international motorway standards.” He also expressed serious concern over the existence of a second toll plaza within a 6-kilometer stretch on this route, calling it a clear violation of NHA regulations and an unfair burden on the general public and transporters. “This practice is both illegal and exploitative.

The government must abolish this extra toll immediately to relieve commuters from undue financial pressure,“ he demanded.

Saleem Memon urged the federal government to announce a firm completion deadline of 2026 and take swift action to break project’s stalemate. “The M-6 is not just another infrastructure project it is a game-changer for Pakistan’s economic future. Its timely completion is essential to reduce business costs, provide safer travel, and elevate Pakistan’s trade and logistics network on a global scale,” he concluded.

