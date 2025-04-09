AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-04-09

Senate body directs ministry to prioritise M-6, M-9 projects

Naveed Butt Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has directed the Ministry of Planning to give top priority to M-6 and M-9 projects.

The committee also proposed an idea that funds should be allocated directly to the provinces so they can undertake development projects independently based on their own needs.

The committee met with Senator Quratulain Marri at Parliament house on Tuesday.

The committee was briefed about all the top-priority motorway projects, upon which, all committee members expressed concerns over recently added Lahore–Sahiwal–Bahawalpur Motorway in the list of prioritised projects.

The committee opined that projects already initiated by NHA and which are of strategic importance be prioritised including the Hyderabad-Sukkur and Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway.

Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari highlighted that, usually, motorways across the world start from port cities, but in Pakistan, the Karachi metropolitan city continues to be ignored. He said that although the Sukkur–Karachi Motorway project was initially announced in 1993, it has yet to be materialised.

Senators Shahadat Awan, Afnanullah Khan and Jam Saifullah Khan seconded Subzwari’s remarks and emphasised to start the said project on urgent basis due to its strategic importance to the country.

The representative from the National Highways Authority (NHA) briefed the committee about the upcoming projects planned for 2025. These include M-6 and M-9, M-25 (Hub to Quetta), Karakoram Highway realignment, Lahore-Sahiwal-Bahawalpur and RatoDero-Gwadar Motorways.

Senator Jam expressed concerns over the functioning of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and the National Highways Authority (NHA), stating that development projects in Punjab are always prioritised and that the disparity in infrastructure development projects is evident from government sactions.

The committee proposed an idea that funds be allocated directly to the provinces so they can undertake development projects independently based on their own needs.

While briefing about M-9, a NHA official stated that the road-map for M-9 had recently been redesigned to include an elevated structure in Karachi, significantly escalating the project’s cost. He also informed the committee that the Government of Azerbaijan has committed to funding new motorway projects in Pakistan. Once the funds are released, work on the M-9 project will begin, he said.

During the briefing, the chairperson of the committee directed that Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway should not be referred to or identified as the M-9 Motorway and for the sake of clarification and planning it is essential to distinguish between the two routes and refrain from using the terms interchangeably as M-9 is a designated motorway required to be built as per NHA standards.

The chairperson of the committee recommended to prepare a prioritised list of projects in serial order, highlighting those of highest importance. She further recommended to halt all the new projects until the work on M-6 and M-9 is initiated and also directed to update the committee about the discussions and commitments made with the Government of Azerbaijan in the upcoming meeting.

During the meeting, the State minister Planning, Development and Special Initiatives given undertaking that M-6 and M-9 projects will be started on the top priority before initiating any other motorway project.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Senate body

Comments

200 characters

Senate body directs ministry to prioritise M-6, M-9 projects

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories