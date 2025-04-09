The fragility of global health systems

EDITORIAL: It’s a shame that the recent decision by the United States to withdraw from the World Health Organisation (WHO) has precipitated a financial crisis within the agency, compelling it to slash its budget by 20pc. It goes without saying, of course, that this move, which results in a nearly $600 million shortfall, poses severe threats to global health initiatives and the well-being of vulnerable populations worldwide.

The WHO has long been at the forefront of combating diseases, coordinating international health responses, and supporting healthcare systems in under-resourced regions. The abrupt withdrawal of US funding not only undermines these critical functions but also signals a retreat from global solidarity in addressing health crises.

The ramifications are immediate and profound: essential health services are being curtailed, disease surveillance systems are weakening, and outbreak preparedness is diminishing.

In Afghanistan, for instance, over 200 health facilities supported by the WHO have closed, leaving approximately 1.84 million people without access to essential healthcare services. This comes at a time when the country is grappling with surges in measles, malaria, and polio cases.

Similarly, eight countries, including Kenya and Haiti, face imminent shortages of HIV treatments due to disrupted supply chains, potentially reversing decades of progress in combating the epidemic.

The suspension of US foreign aid has also led to the termination of life-saving food assistance in 14 impoverished and conflict-stricken countries.

The World Food Programme has described these cuts as a “death sentence” for millions suffering from extreme hunger. These actions not only exacerbate human suffering but also contribute to global instability, as health crises often transcend borders and have far-reaching consequences.

The decision to withdraw from the WHO and cut foreign aid reflects a troubling shift towards isolationism and a disregard for international cooperation. Global health challenges require collective action and shared responsibility. By abdicating its role in this collaborative effort, the US not only diminishes its own influence but also jeopardises the health security of nations worldwide, including its own.

Moreover, these cuts undermine the progress made in global health over the past decades. Initiatives to eradicate polio, combat malaria, and address emerging health threats rely heavily on coordinated international efforts and sustained funding. The withdrawal of support hampers these endeavours, potentially leading to the resurgence of diseases and the loss of countless lives.

It is imperative for the international community to recognise the gravity of this situation and mobilise resources to fill the funding gaps left by the US withdrawal. Nations must reaffirm their commitment to global health solidarity, not only as a moral obligation but also as a pragmatic approach to ensuring collective security and well-being.

Let’s not forget that budget cuts faced by the WHO due to the US pullout also represent a significant setback in the global fight against disease and health inequities.

The consequences will be felt most acutely by the world’s most vulnerable populations, who rely on the WHO’s interventions for their survival and well-being. It is a somber reminder of the fragility of global health systems and the critical need for unwavering international cooperation and support.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025