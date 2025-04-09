AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 09, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-09

Dollar weakens against peers

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

NEW YORK: The US dollar weakened against major currencies including the yen and euro, while China’s offshore yuan hit a record low on Tuesday, amid trade disputes sparked by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that have roiled markets for three days.

The Japanese yen and Swiss franc continued to benefit from appetite for safe-havens, however, as investors remain concerned about the potential for a global recession.

Markets are bracing for a war of attrition between the US and China. Beijing has refused to bow to what it called “blackmail” and vowed to “fight to the end” after Trump threatened to ratchet up tariffs to 104% in response to China’s decision to match “reciprocal” duties Trump announced last week. Trump said on Tuesday that he is waiting to hear from China before duties take effect.

China’s offshore yuan hit its lowest level since it started trading in 2010 at 7.3815.

The dollar weakened 0.53% to 147.06 yen against the Japanese yen and was down 0.33% to 0.857 franc against the Swiss franc

On Tuesday, the euro was last up 0.1% at $1.091375, down from an earlier rise of more than 0.7%, after falling for the two previous days.

Marvin Loh, senior global market strategist at State Street in Boston, said the dollar’s underperformance against its peers has been partly driven by recession worries in face of tariffs.

Currencies that often fare well when stock markets are rising also recovered, with the pound up 0.37% and the Australian dollar 0.58% higher after both dropped in the previous two sessions.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.11% to 103.32.

The index has fallen around 0.7% since Trump announced the tariffs on April 2, as investors have weighed up the hit to the US economy against the currency’s typical role as a shield from market slumps.

Dollar Dollar buying and selling

Comments

200 characters

Dollar weakens against peers

CEO declares project as ‘beacon’ for nation

Energy, minerals sectors: More collaboration discussed with KSA

Primary focus minerals and ties: US official

Gencos BoDs, Gepco chief: PD to make new appointments with CCoSOEs’ nod

Flood rehabilitation: World Bank may approve $150m more for Sindh govt

LED products: Levy of 20pc RD proposed

PM welcomes $2bn Maersk investment

White crystalline sugar: FBR fixes minimum ex-mill value wef April 1

KE suggests Rs6.62 negative adjustment for Feb

May 9 riots: SC asks ATC to decide cases within 4 months

Read more stories