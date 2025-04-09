Nikkei ends 6pc higher on market recovery hopes

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average closed 6 percent higher on Tuesday, recovering from a 1-1/2-year low hit in the previous session, as investors scooped up stocks, encouraged by signs of a recovery on Wall Street.

The Nikkei index climbed 6.03% to 33,012.58, marking its sharpest daily percentage gain since August 6.

The broader Topix also recorded a more than 6% gain, closing at 2,432.02.

“Investors bought back stocks as they thought the shares were oversold. They saw signs of a market recovery as US stock futures rose in Japan trade,” said Takamasa Ikeda, senior portfolio manager, GCI Asset Management.

The S&P 500 and the Dow closed lower, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq posted marginal gains on Monday following a roller coaster session.

US semiconductor index climbed 2.7% overnight, while S&P and Nasdaq futures each rose more than 1% in Asia trade on Tuesday, signalling cues of a recovery.