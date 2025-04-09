Activities of Port Qasim

KARACHI: A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers carrier ‘MSC Aquarius’ left the on today morning, while five more ships, Chem Houston, Watasumi, Khairpur, Kaisa-1 and Seaspan Santos expected to sail on Tuesday.

Cargo volume of 126,300 tonnes, comprising 103,588 tonnes imports cargo and 22,712 tonnes export cargo carried in 4,433 Containers (3,097 TEUs Imports &1,336 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 09 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them five ships, Bitumen Kosei, Maersk Beaufort, Bolan, Al-Diab-II and DSI Phoenix & two more ships, Sea Dolphin-C and EVA Hong Kong scheduled to load/offload Bitumen, Palm oil, Mogas, LPG, Coal, Cement and Chemicals are expected to take berths at MW-1, LCT, SSGC, FOTCO, PIBT, MW-2 and EVTL are respectively on Tuesday 8th April, while three more container ships, APL Mexico City, MSC Laussane-VI and Maersk Cape Town due to expected arrive at outer anchorage on Wednesday 9th April, 2025.

