AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Markets Print 2025-04-09

Oil prices recover slightly

Reuters Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

HOUSTON: Oil prices ticked higher on Tuesday but remained near four-year lows as recession fears exacerbated by trade conflict between the United States and China, the world’s two biggest economies offset a recovery in equity markets.

Brent futures were up 66 cents, or 1.03%, at $64.87 a barrel at 10:13 a.m. EDT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 75 cents, or 1.24%, to $61.45. The two benchmarks had slumped by 14% and 15% respectively on Monday after US President Donald Trump’s April 2 announcement of “reciprocal tariffs” on all imports. On Tuesday Beijing vowed not to bow to what it called US “blackmail” after Trump threatened an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods if the country did not lift its 34% retaliatory tariff.

China’s commerce ministry said the country “will fight to the end,” ratcheting up fears over the global economy. “The scenario has presented a case for a global recession, where fears of energy demand declining have emerged,” said Alex Hodes, director of market strategy at financial services firm StoneX, in a note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs forecast that Brent and WTI crude prices would be at $62 and $58 a barrel by December 2025, and at $55 and $51 by December 2026, respectively, under different scenarios. The US administration has indicated a strong preference for reducing crude prices to $50 or lower, considering this goal a top priority among its objectives, according to Natasha Kaneva, head of global commodities strategy at J.P.Morgan.

“This includes being willing to endure a ‘period of industry disruption’ similar to the one experienced by the shale sector during the 2014 price war between OPEC and shale, if it ultimately results in lower cost of oil production,” Kaneva said.

