Markets Print 2025-04-09

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2025 05:46am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 08, 2025).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              Paros          Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corp          06-04-2025
B-4               Salamah        Disc           Alphine Marine
                                 Chemical       Services           30-03-2025
B-5               Al Amal        Load Rice      Universal          07-04-2025
                                                Shipping
B-10/B-11         Feng Hui Hai   Disc           Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo  & Logistic         06-04-2025
B-16/B-17         Hsl Perth      Load Talc      Swift Shipping     01-04-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              BBC Nyhavn     Disc           Gulf Maritime      06-04-2025
                                 General        Services
                                 Cargo
B-26/B-27         Araya Bhum     Dis/Load       Inshipping         07-04-2025
                                 Containers
B-29/B-28         X-Press        Dis/Load       X-Press Feeder
                  Kohima         Containers     Ship Agency Pak    07-04-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3            Jira Bhum      Dis/Load       United Marine      07-04-2025
                                 Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Paros             08-04-2025     Disc                       Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Saltwind Explorer 08-04-2025     L/31000 Rice                   Star Shipping
Tokyo Spirit      08-04-2025     D/29605                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     & Logistic
M.T Sargodha      09-04-2025     D/7200                     Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil                          Ship Corp
Kk Marlin         09-04-2025     D/25000 Mogas                     Transtrade
X-Press Odyssey   09-04-2025     D/L Container                 X-Press Feeder
                                                              Ship Agency Pak
One Reliability   09-04-2025     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Wan Hai 626       09-04-2025     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Xin Beijing       09-04-2025     D/L Container                 Cosco Shipping
                                                                     Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hang Zhou     08-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T Shalamar      08-04-2025     Tanker                                     -
Kmtc Chennai      08-04-2025     Container Ship                             -
Explorer Europe   08-04-2025     Clinkers                                   -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Watasumi       Chick Peas     Alpine        April 3rd, 2025
MW-2              Nil
MW-4              Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Riva Wind      Coal           Ocean World   April 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chem           Soya           Alpine        April 6th, 2025
                  Houston        Bean Oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Seaspan        Container      GAC           April 7th, 2025
                  Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Khairpur       Gas oil        Trans Marine  April 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Seamec         DAP            Bulk Ship     April 6th, 2025
                  Gallant
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Kaisa-I        LPG            GSA           April 7th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Aquarius      Container      MSC PAK                      April 8th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chem Houston      Soya           Alpine                       April 8th, 2025
                  Bean Oil
Watasumi          Chick Peas     Alpine                                  -do-
Khairpur          Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Kaisa-I           LPG            GSA                                     -do-
Seaspan           Container      GAC                                     -do-
Santos
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei     Bitumen        Trans Marine                 April 8th, 2025
Maersk
Beaufort          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Bolan             Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Al-Diab-II        LPG            Universal Ship                          -do-
DSI Phoenix       Coal           GSA                                     -do-
Corona            Soya           East Wind                 Waiting for Berths
                  Bean Seed
Ken Star          Soya           Alpine                                  -do-
                  Bean Seed
Bum Shin          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
PGC Patreas       LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sea Dolphin-C     Cement         GSA                          April 8th, 2025
EVA
Hong Kong         LPG            Alpine                                  -do-
APL
Mexico City       Container      GAC                          April 9th, 2025
MSC
Lausanne-VI       Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

