KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 08, 2025).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 Paros Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp 06-04-2025 B-4 Salamah Disc Alphine Marine Chemical Services 30-03-2025 B-5 Al Amal Load Rice Universal 07-04-2025 Shipping B-10/B-11 Feng Hui Hai Disc Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic 06-04-2025 B-16/B-17 Hsl Perth Load Talc Swift Shipping 01-04-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 BBC Nyhavn Disc Gulf Maritime 06-04-2025 General Services Cargo B-26/B-27 Araya Bhum Dis/Load Inshipping 07-04-2025 Containers B-29/B-28 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder Kohima Containers Ship Agency Pak 07-04-2025 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-3 Jira Bhum Dis/Load United Marine 07-04-2025 Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Paros 08-04-2025 Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Saltwind Explorer 08-04-2025 L/31000 Rice Star Shipping Tokyo Spirit 08-04-2025 D/29605 Legend Shipping General Cargo & Logistic M.T Sargodha 09-04-2025 D/7200 Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corp Kk Marlin 09-04-2025 D/25000 Mogas Transtrade X-Press Odyssey 09-04-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder Ship Agency Pak One Reliability 09-04-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Wan Hai 626 09-04-2025 D/L Container Riazeda Xin Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping Line Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Xin Hang Zhou 08-04-2025 Container Ship - M.T Shalamar 08-04-2025 Tanker - Kmtc Chennai 08-04-2025 Container Ship - Explorer Europe 08-04-2025 Clinkers - ============================================================================= Port Qasim Intelligence ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Watasumi Chick Peas Alpine April 3rd, 2025 MW-2 Nil MW-4 Nil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Riva Wind Coal Ocean World April 7th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chem Soya Alpine April 6th, 2025 Houston Bean Oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Seaspan Container GAC April 7th, 2025 Santos ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Khairpur Gas oil Trans Marine April 6th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Seamec DAP Bulk Ship April 6th, 2025 Gallant ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Kaisa-I LPG GSA April 7th, 2025 ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= MSC Aquarius Container MSC PAK April 8th, 2025 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Chem Houston Soya Alpine April 8th, 2025 Bean Oil Watasumi Chick Peas Alpine -do- Khairpur Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Kaisa-I LPG GSA -do- Seaspan Container GAC -do- Santos ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine April 8th, 2025 Maersk Beaufort Palm oil Alpine -do- Bolan Mogas Alpine -do- Al-Diab-II LPG Universal Ship -do- DSI Phoenix Coal GSA -do- Corona Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths Bean Seed Ken Star Soya Alpine -do- Bean Seed Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine -do- PGC Patreas LPG Alpine -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Sea Dolphin-C Cement GSA April 8th, 2025 EVA Hong Kong LPG Alpine -do- APL Mexico City Container GAC April 9th, 2025 MSC Lausanne-VI Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Cape Town Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

