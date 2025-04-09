KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (April 08, 2025).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 Paros Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp 06-04-2025
B-4 Salamah Disc Alphine Marine
Chemical Services 30-03-2025
B-5 Al Amal Load Rice Universal 07-04-2025
Shipping
B-10/B-11 Feng Hui Hai Disc Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic 06-04-2025
B-16/B-17 Hsl Perth Load Talc Swift Shipping 01-04-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 BBC Nyhavn Disc Gulf Maritime 06-04-2025
General Services
Cargo
B-26/B-27 Araya Bhum Dis/Load Inshipping 07-04-2025
Containers
B-29/B-28 X-Press Dis/Load X-Press Feeder
Kohima Containers Ship Agency Pak 07-04-2025
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-3 Jira Bhum Dis/Load United Marine 07-04-2025
Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Paros 08-04-2025 Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Saltwind Explorer 08-04-2025 L/31000 Rice Star Shipping
Tokyo Spirit 08-04-2025 D/29605 Legend Shipping
General Cargo & Logistic
M.T Sargodha 09-04-2025 D/7200 Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corp
Kk Marlin 09-04-2025 D/25000 Mogas Transtrade
X-Press Odyssey 09-04-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeder
Ship Agency Pak
One Reliability 09-04-2025 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Wan Hai 626 09-04-2025 D/L Container Riazeda
Xin Beijing 09-04-2025 D/L Container Cosco Shipping
Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Xin Hang Zhou 08-04-2025 Container Ship -
M.T Shalamar 08-04-2025 Tanker -
Kmtc Chennai 08-04-2025 Container Ship -
Explorer Europe 08-04-2025 Clinkers -
=============================================================================
Port Qasim Intelligence
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Watasumi Chick Peas Alpine April 3rd, 2025
MW-2 Nil
MW-4 Nil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Riva Wind Coal Ocean World April 7th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chem Soya Alpine April 6th, 2025
Houston Bean Oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Seaspan Container GAC April 7th, 2025
Santos
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Khairpur Gas oil Trans Marine April 6th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Seamec DAP Bulk Ship April 6th, 2025
Gallant
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Kaisa-I LPG GSA April 7th, 2025
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
MSC Aquarius Container MSC PAK April 8th, 2025
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chem Houston Soya Alpine April 8th, 2025
Bean Oil
Watasumi Chick Peas Alpine -do-
Khairpur Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Kaisa-I LPG GSA -do-
Seaspan Container GAC -do-
Santos
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Bitumen Kosei Bitumen Trans Marine April 8th, 2025
Maersk
Beaufort Palm oil Alpine -do-
Bolan Mogas Alpine -do-
Al-Diab-II LPG Universal Ship -do-
DSI Phoenix Coal GSA -do-
Corona Soya East Wind Waiting for Berths
Bean Seed
Ken Star Soya Alpine -do-
Bean Seed
Bum Shin Palm oil Alpine -do-
PGC Patreas LPG Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Sea Dolphin-C Cement GSA April 8th, 2025
EVA
Hong Kong LPG Alpine -do-
APL
Mexico City Container GAC April 9th, 2025
MSC
Lausanne-VI Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
