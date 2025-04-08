AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
BOP 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.83%)
CNERGY 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (7.28%)
FCCL 47.24 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (3.48%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.19%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.19 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (1.41%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 60.80 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (2.31%)
OGDC 215.60 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.19%)
PACE 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.4%)
PAEL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
PIAHCLA 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.52%)
PIBTL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.92%)
POWER 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
PPL 174.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.06%)
PRL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (3.75%)
PTC 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.1%)
SEARL 95.08 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.42%)
SSGC 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1%)
SYM 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (3.86%)
TELE 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.11%)
TPLP 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
TRG 61.93 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.64%)
WAVESAPP 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.07%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
YOUW 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
BR100 12,388 Increased By 74.4 (0.6%)
BR30 36,995 Increased By 487.9 (1.34%)
KSE100 115,532 Increased By 623 (0.54%)
KSE30 35,662 Increased By 120.4 (0.34%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Meta to introduce teen accounts for Facebook

AFP Published 08 Apr, 2025 06:10pm

PARIS: Meta on Tuesday announced that it was extending its teen accounts to its social network Facebook, after recently introducing restrictions on Instagram.

The accounts were brought in for 13- to 15-year-old users of the company’s popular photo-sharing app last September as part of moves to shield vulnerable underage internet users from online harms.

Teens are immediately placed in such accounts, with those under 16 unable to change settings without parental permission.

In a statement, Meta said it was expanding the restrictions in the coming months to stop teens from going live or turning off protections for unwanted images in direct messages on their own.

Meta plans undersea cable to link five continents

“Teen Accounts on Facebook and Messenger will offer similar, automatic protections to limit inappropriate content and unwanted contact, as well as ways to ensure teens’ time is well spent,” it added.

The accounts will initially be available in the United States, Britain, Australia and Canada, then other countries at a later date.

At least 54 million teenagers currently have a teen account, which also limit overnight notifications and have reminders to leave the app after an hour.

Users can only be messaged by people they follow or are already connected to.

Adolescent use of social networks has prompted concern in recent years, notably about the amount of screentime and lack of moderation on some platforms.

In November last year, Australia’s parliament voted in favour of a ban on under 16s from using social networks.

TikTok recently launched a function in the European Union allowing parents to limit the amount of time that teenagers spend on the app.

facebook Instagram Meta

Comments

200 characters

Meta to introduce teen accounts for Facebook

‘Issues resolved’: Pakistanis can now avail 5-year UAE visa, envoy says

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 settles with over 600-point gain

Rupee falls further against US dollar

Pakistan ready to emerge as leader in global mineral economy, says army chief

Cash-starved PIA to achieve profitability for first time since 2003: Bloomberg

Pakistan expels thousands of Afghan nationals in fresh drive, says UNHCR

Barrick’s Reko Diq project in Pakistan aims new financing

US ends global UGRAD exchange programme for Pakistan

Trillions of dollar mineral wealth can free Pakistan from IMF dependence: PM Shehbaz

Gold price per tola falls Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read more stories