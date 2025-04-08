AIRLINK 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-0.82%)
South Korea says it fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed demarcation line

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:04pm

SEOUL: South Korea’s military said on Tuesday that it had fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers violated the military demarcation line before returning.

“Our military conducted warning broadcasts and warning shots after about 10 North Korean soldiers crossed the military demarcation line (MDL) in the eastern area of the demilitarized zone (DMZ) around 5:00 pm local time,” the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a text message to reporters.

“Our military is closely monitoring the North Korean military’s activity and taking necessary measures according to the operational procedures,” JCS said.

Some of the North Korean soldiers were armed, according to the South Korean military.

The crossing, however, may have been by a mistake during reconnaissance activity ahead of planned work in the area, the Yonhap News Agency reported, citing a military official.

On Monday, the South’s military said about 1,500 North Koreans were working on barbed wire installations and land work in the demilitarised zone, as the North was conducting military exercises.

In June 2024, there were at least three incidents of North Korean soldiers crossing the line amid an uptick in activity near the demarcation line.

South Korea’s acting President Han Duck-soo said on Friday the government would maintain a steadfast readiness posture against North Korea provocations, after the Constitutional Court ousted impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The two Koreas are still technically at war after their 1950-53 war ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

