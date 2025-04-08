Jordan gets 4 participants in 120,000 metric ton wheat tender, traders say

HAMBURG: Four trading companies are believed to be taking part so far in the international tender on Tuesday from Jordan’s state grains buyer to purchase 120,000 metric tons of wheat, traders said in initial assessments.

Trading houses participating so far were believed to be CHS, Cargill, Viterra and Al Dahra.

Shipment in the tender is sought in a series of possible combinations in 50,000 to 60,000 ton consignments. Possible shipment combinations are between July 1-15, July 16-31, August 1-15 and August 16-31.

A separate tender from Jordan for up to 120,000 tons of animal feed barley also closes on Wednesday.