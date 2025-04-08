AIRLINK 167.70 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (1.42%)
BOP 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.92%)
CNERGY 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (9.32%)
FCCL 46.57 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.02%)
FFL 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.26%)
FLYNG 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
HUBC 137.38 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.55%)
HUMNL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.48%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.63%)
KOSM 5.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.93%)
MLCF 61.16 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.91%)
OGDC 216.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (1.73%)
PACE 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.59%)
PAEL 42.35 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.99%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.23%)
POWER 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.88%)
PPL 177.60 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (1.61%)
PRL 36.14 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (5.18%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 95.99 Increased By ▲ 2.24 (2.39%)
SSGC 37.00 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.46%)
SYM 13.94 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.41%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 62.44 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.48%)
WAVESAPP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
BR100 12,389 Increased By 75.8 (0.62%)
BR30 36,943 Increased By 435.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 115,598 Increased By 688.4 (0.6%)
KSE30 35,670 Increased By 128.6 (0.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Europe just had warmest March on record

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 12:42pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BRUSSELS: Europe experienced its warmest March since records began, as climate change continues to push temperatures to unprecedented levels, European Union scientists said on Tuesday.

Globally, last month was the planet’s second-warmest March on record - exceeded only by March in 2024, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said in a monthly bulletin.

March continued a run of extraordinary heat, in which 20 of the last 21 months saw an average global temperature of more than 1.5 degrees Celsius (35 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times.

Climate change, Resilience and Sustainability Facility, and beyond

Last year was the planet’s hottest on record.

The global average temperature in March was 1.6 degrees Celsius higher than in pre-industrial times.

The main driver of climate change is greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels, according to the scientific consensus among climate scientists.

Samantha Burgess, strategic lead at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, which runs the C3S service, noted that Europe also experienced extremes in both heavy rain and drought.

Europe last month recorded “many areas experiencing their driest March on record and others their wettest March on record for at least the past 47 years,” Burgess said.

Climate change is making some regions drier, and fuelling the heatwaves that can make droughts more severe, by enhancing evaporation rates, drying out soil and vegetation.

But the warming of the planet also exacerbates the heavy rainfall that can cause flooding.

That’s because warmer air holds more moisture, so storm clouds are “heavier” before they eventually break.

Arctic sea ice fell to its lowest monthly extent last month for any March in the 47-year record of satellite data, C3S said.

The previous three months had all also set a record low for the respective month.

C3S’ temperature records go back to 1940, and are cross-checked with global temperature records going back to 1850.

Europe climate change European Union scientists warmest March C3S service European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasts

Comments

200 characters

Europe just had warmest March on record

PSX rebounds, KSE-100 gains over 1,300 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains stable against US dollar

Pakistan’s resource corridor poised to reshape global supply chain: Dar

Pakistani fintech Haball secures $52mn funding to grow Islamic finance business, plans Middle East foray

Aurangzeb meets ECO Secretary General to boost regional cooperation

IGI Investments withdraws PAI to acquire 40.63% stake in Mitchell’s Fruit Farms

China vows to ‘fight to the end’ as Trump tariff war rages

NRL discovers copper-gold mineralization in Chagai

Mari Energies announces 4th discovery of hydrcarbons at Spinwam-1 well

Oil prices climb 1% after heavy US tariff-driven selloff

Read more stories