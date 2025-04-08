AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
BOP 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.12%)
CNERGY 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.73%)
FCCL 46.36 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
FFL 15.33 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
FLYNG 26.89 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.55%)
HUBC 137.70 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.79%)
HUMNL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.09%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
KOSM 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.29%)
MLCF 60.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.46%)
OGDC 217.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (1.84%)
PACE 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.93%)
PIAHCLA 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.7%)
PIBTL 10.07 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.41%)
POWER 11.89 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
PPL 177.40 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (1.49%)
PRL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (3.17%)
PTC 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.2%)
SEARL 96.35 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.77%)
SSGC 37.34 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.41%)
SYM 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.52%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.12%)
TPLP 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
TRG 61.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.18%)
WAVESAPP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.13%)
YOUW 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.81%)
BR100 12,477 Increased By 163.5 (1.33%)
BR30 37,183 Increased By 675.6 (1.85%)
KSE100 116,420 Increased By 1510.3 (1.31%)
KSE30 36,010 Increased By 468.9 (1.32%)
Apr 08, 2025
Markets

Banks, miners propel Australian shares higher day after global market rout

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:24am

Australian shares rose on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in banks and miners, while investors saw relief in Treasurer Jim Chalmers’ remarks that resource-rich Australia will be able to manage the direct impact of US President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 1.1% to 7,423.40 points by 0035 GMT.

The benchmark had finished 4.2% lower on Monday.

“We expect more manageable impacts on the Australian economy, but we still do expect Australian GDP to take a hit and we expect there to be an impact on prices here as well,” Chalmers said at a press conference.

The benchmark rebounded from losses on Monday when it fell to levels seen at the start of the pandemic, as major indexes around the world dropped to milestone lows on turbulent trade after Trump showed no sign of easing up on his trade war.

The mining sub-index jumped 1.7%, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses.

Miners Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue added between 1% and 1.8%.

Financials snapped three straight sessions of fall to advance 0.8%.

The “Big Four” banks gained between 0.6% and 1.3%. Energy stocks rose 1.8%, tracking oil prices higher after Monday’s heavy sell-off. Oil and gas major Woodside Energy and smaller peer Santos added 0.6% and 2.1%, respectively.

Australian stock index down 4.2% at close

Monday’s market rout got traders betting that there is a 20% chance that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would cut interest rates by an outsized 50 basis points in May. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to 11,902.64 points.

The country expects a modest impact from US tariffs but has put in place the right settings and policies to navigate a period of uncertainties in the global financial markets, Finance Minister Nicola Willis said.

