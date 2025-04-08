AIRLINK 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.02%)
Markets

Dalian iron ore slumps to near 3-month low as Sino-US tariff tension weighs

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 11:07am

SINGAPORE: Iron ore futures prices fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday, pressured by escalating trade tensions between the US and top consumer China, largely outweighing support from seasonal demand for the steelmaking ingredient.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) traded 1.84% lower at 748.5 yuan ($102.15) a metric ton, as of 0320 GMT.

Earlier in the session, prices hit 745.5 yuan to touch their lowest levels since January 9. The benchmark May iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was 1.9% lower at $95.7 a ton.

“Iron ore futures have unsurprisingly responded to yet another escalation in tit-for-tat trade measures between the world’s two largest superpowers,” said Atilla Widnell, managing director at Navigate Commodities.

US President Donald Trump said he would impose an additional 50% duty on US imports from China on Wednesday if Beijing did not withdraw the 34% tariffs it had imposed on US products last week.

Meanwhile, several Chinese state firms vowed on Tuesday to increase share investment while a slew of listed companies announced share buybacks as Beijing stepped up efforts to stabilise the stock market, causing Chinese equities to claw back some recent heavy losses on Tuesday.

Trade war woes have largely countered rising demand for the steelmaking ingredient, as steelmakers ramp up production during the peak construction season in March and April.

The total output of iron ore concentrates among domestic mining enterprises touched a nine-month high, according to weekly data from Chinese consultancy Mysteel.

Dalian iron ore slides on trade war jitters

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE languished, with coking coal and coke down 1.44% and 0.47%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar edged around 0.3% lower, hot-rolled coil fell 0.83%, wire rod eased 0.24% and stainless steel was down 0.58%.

Still, this latest escalation in the US-initiated trade measures significantly increases the probability of China unleashing further stimulus, Navigate’s Widnell said.

