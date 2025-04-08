AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 36,508 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 114,909 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 35,541 No Change 0 (0%)
Apr 08, 2025
Business & Finance Print 2025-04-08

China calls US tariffs ‘bullying’

Reuters Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

BEIJING: Threats and pressure are not the right way to deal with China, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday after describing US President Donald Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” as bullying. The tariffs are “typical unilateralism and protectionism, and economic bullying”, spokesperson Lin Jian told a regular press conference.

He said that US tariffs in the name of reciprocity only served its own interest at the expense of other countries. Last week, Trump introduced an additional 34% tariff on Chinese goods as part of steep levies imposed on most US trade partners, bringing the total duties on China this year to 54%. China retaliated with a series of countermeasures.

Lin deferred to other bodies the question of whether China would engage in negotiations with the United States. US customs agents have been collecting Trump’s unilateral 10% tariff on all imports from many countries since Saturday.

“The abuse of tariffs by the United States is tantamount to depriving countries, especially those in the Global South, of their right to development,” Lin said, citing a widening gap between the rich and poor in each country, and less developed countries suffering a greater impact.

All countries should uphold consultation, joint construction and sharing, and “genuine multilateralism”, he said.

China will raise the US reciprocal tariffs as a “new trade concern” at a World Trade Organization meeting on April 9, according to a World Trade Organization document, a move seen by trade sources as a step toward building a broader coalition to oppose them. China has already filed a formal complaint to the Geneva-based watchdog.

Lin also urged countries to jointly oppose all forms of unilateralism and protectionism, and safeguard the international system and the multilateral trading system according to the United Nations and World Trade Organization values, respectively.

