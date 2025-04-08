AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
BOP 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-5.63%)
CNERGY 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.55%)
FCCL 45.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-3.35%)
FFL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-5.62%)
FLYNG 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
HUBC 135.28 Decreased By ▼ -7.04 (-4.95%)
HUMNL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.38%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-5.63%)
KOSM 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-7.29%)
MLCF 59.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.37 (-3.83%)
OGDC 213.07 Decreased By ▼ -13.70 (-6.04%)
PACE 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-6.24%)
PAEL 42.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-6.23%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.64%)
PIBTL 9.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.16%)
POWER 11.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.91%)
PPL 174.79 Decreased By ▼ -11.13 (-5.99%)
PRL 34.36 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-7.53%)
PTC 22.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-5.61%)
SEARL 93.75 Decreased By ▼ -6.54 (-6.52%)
SSGC 36.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-6.23%)
SYM 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-8.61%)
TELE 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-7.89%)
TPLP 10.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-7.43%)
TRG 60.93 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-7.68%)
WAVESAPP 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-6.29%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.19%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.12%)
BR100 12,314 Decreased By -512.5 (-4%)
BR30 36,508 Decreased By -2353.5 (-6.06%)
KSE100 114,909 Decreased By -3882.2 (-3.27%)
KSE30 35,541 Decreased By -1237.5 (-3.36%)
Apr 08, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology Print 2025-04-08

Binance founder CZ appointed strategic advisor to PCC

Obaid Abrar Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking move poised to reshape the global crypto landscape, Changpeng Zhao (CZ) visionary founder of Binance and one of the most influential figures in Web3 has officially been appointed as a strategic advisor to the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC).

The announcement was made here on Monday after CZ’s meeting with the PCC.

The meeting was chaired by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, and brought together key government stakeholders, including the Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, and the federal secretaries for Law and IT.

During his visit, CZ also held separate meetings with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan.

“This is a landmark moment for Pakistan,” said Senator Aurangzeb, Finance Minister of Pakistan and Chairman PCC. “We are sending a clear message to the world: Pakistan is open for innovation. With CZ onboard, we are accelerating our vision to make Pakistan a regional powerhouse for Web3, digital finance, and blockchain-driven growth.”

“Pakistan is opening its doors to the future of finance,” said Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council. “And who better to guide us on this journey than CZ a pioneer who built the world’s largest crypto exchange and changed the way billions think about financial freedom.”

As an official strategic advisor to the Council, CZ will provide guidance on regulation, infrastructure, education, and adoption. He will work closely with the Government of Pakistan and the private sector to create a compliant, inclusive, and globally competitive crypto ecosystem.

“Pakistan is a country of 240 million people, over 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 30. The potential here is limitless,” CZ remarked during the announcement.

The PCC established under the Finance Division is spearheading this digital transformation. CZ’s appointment signals a bold new era, where Pakistan joins the ranks of Singapore, Dubai, and Switzerland as a progressive, Web3-ready nation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Muhammad Aurangzeb Binance Changpeng Zhao Bilal bin Saqib Pakistan Crypto Council Binance founder PCC strategic advisor PCC

Comments

200 characters

Binance founder CZ appointed strategic advisor to PCC

Rs23bn TSG allowed for immunisation drive

PM outlines plan to reform maritime sector

Expanding OMC network in Balochistan: stepped-up action ordered

Electricity tariff cut: APTMA seeks clarification

ECO SG due today

Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum begins today

Poor performance of 3 Discos earns PD’s ire

Foreign assets immune from taxes: ATIR

SHC suspends IRSA’s water availability certificate

March OMC sales up 5pc on price cuts MoM

Read more stories