Pakistan Print 2025-04-08

WCLA inaugurates 'Koocha Hussain Shah'

Itrat Bashir Published 08 Apr, 2025 05:40am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has inaugurated the historical Koocha (neighbourhood) Hussain Shah, located behind the Wazir Khan Mosque, after completing the Rs90 million restoration works.

The neighbourhood was opened to the public on April 5, said the Authority on Monday. The Koocha (neighbourhood) is named after Hussain Shah, renowned for his legendary prowess in treating eye infections with a reputed ‘surma’ (kohl) that could allegedly restore lost vision; this neighbourhood holds significant historical and cultural value.

The restoration project, initiated under the Annual Development Programme (ADP), scheme approved in 2021 with funding from the Punjab government is aimed to revive the historical essence of Koocha Hussain Shah.

The project also included improvements in street surfacing, illumination, street lighting enhancements and the installation of informative signboards for tourists and visitors. The comprehensive rehabilitation encompassed façade and structural renovations, underground wiring, enhanced sanitation and sewerage systems, and the coverage of open drains. These enhancements aim to facilitate a more immersive and informative experience of Lahore’s cultural splendour.

Commenting on the restoration works, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that this initiative will not only preserve Lahore’s rich cultural heritage but also enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors alike.

The meticulous restoration of Koocha Hussain Shah reflects our commitment to safeguarding and celebrating Lahore’s architectural legacy, he added.

WCLA Deputy Director Conservation and Planning Mubashar highlighted the project’s scope, which included the restoration of 31 buildings and 400 meters of street infrastructure. Notably, 13 of these buildings are nearly two centuries old and were recognised for their historical importance.

Following architectural documentation and 3D scanning to assess the buildings’ conditions, the rehabilitation project commenced in collaboration with the Heritage Conservation Board of WCLA,“ he added.

