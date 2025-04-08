Trade delegation to visit UK

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, is leading the Pakistani trade delegation to the United Kingdom to attend a Commonwealth programme on 7th–8th April.

The strategic move aims to capitalize on the vast opportunities offered by the Commonwealth; which comprises of 56 countries with a combined GDP of over $13 trillion.

Atif Ikram Sheikh will speak in the significant roundtable entitled “Standards and Regulation; Creating Competitive and Dynamic Regulatory Environments to Drive Growth.”

FPCCI delegation will engage with British businesses, investors and government officials to explore avenues for bilateral trade, investment and economic cooperation. The visit is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s trade relationship with the UK and other Commonwealth countries.

During the visit, President FPCCI, Atif Ikram Sheikh, will have meetings with West London Chamber of Commerce; Pakistan–British Business Council; Sardar Shafquat, President of the UK–Pakistan Chamber of Commerce (UKPCCI) and Atta Haq, Chairman of UK–Pakistan Business Council (UKPBC).

Atif Ikram Sheikh will also visit Pakistan High Commission; where he will highlight Pakistan’s business potential – particularly in key sectors, such as agribusiness; energy & renewables; green logistics; pharmaceutical; Information Technology; digital services; textiles and allied sectors.

FPCCI delegation will also showcase Pakistan’s competitive advantages – including its strategic location; skilled workforce and business-friendly policies.

The visit is expected to attract British investment in Pakistan; promote bilateral trade and foster economic cooperation between the two nations.

