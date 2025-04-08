AIRLINK 165.36 Decreased By ▼ -10.19 (-5.8%)
FPCCI to host ASEAN delegation on 21st

Recorder Report Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 07:31am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is set to host a high-profile business delegation of 60 members of different sectors from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on April 21, 2025, at its Head Office in Karachi.

The FPCCI chief continued that the ASEAN comprises an alliance of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Singapore, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam asnd Brunei. The meeting will be followed by a special B2B session; providing a platform for Pakistani businessmen to engage with their ASEAN counterparts and explore potential business opportunities.

He added that the ASEAN delegation comprising prominent businessmen from various sectors – textiles, apparel, agriculture, fisheries, food, beverages, carpets, footwear, construction, insurance, information technology, oil, handicrafts, jewelry, cosmetics, perfumes, healthcare, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, coffee beans, green coffee, electronics, fruits and spices – aims to strengthen trade relations and explore business opportunities between Pakistan and ASEAN countries.

Atif Ikram Sheikh explained that the relations between Pakistan and ASEAN are multidimensional and have grown significantly over the years due to mutual trust, cooperation, and cultural linkages. He has invited all stakeholders and business leaders to join the B2B session with the ASEAN delegation to be hosted by FPCCI.

The FPCCI chief noted that trade relations between Pakistan and ASEAN countries are below potential and highlighted Pakistan’s Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Indonesia.

