Karachi traders observe strike to show solidarity with Gazans

KARACHI: A complete shutter-down strike was observed across Karachi’s major commercial districts on Monday as small traders and prominent business associations united in a show of solidarity with the people of Gaza amid escalating Israeli military actions.

The strike, widely supported by trader alliances, saw the closure of key wholesale and retail markets across the megacity. Commercial hubs including Sarafa Bazaar, Jodia Bazaar — Pakistan’s largest wholesale market — Mithadar, Saddar, Tariq Road, Hyderi, Liaquatabad, Shershah Scrap Market, as well as, major electronics and medicine market, suspended all business activities for the day.

The Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, Karachi Tajir Ittehad, and other trade groups led the strike, terming it a symbolic protest against the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. Protest camps were established in different parts of the city to raise awareness and express dissent.

Rizwan Irfan, President of the Karachi Electronic Dealers Association, urged the traders to join the peaceful demonstration, calling it a moral obligation.

Jamil Paracha of Karachi Tajir Ittehad emphasised that the business community stood firmly with the people of Gaza, condemning the Israeli strikes.

Trader representative Shakir Fancy confirmed widespread shop closures across the Old City area and wholesale sectors.

Abdul Rauf Ibrahim announced the complete shutdown of Jodia Bazaar, while Aslam Polani, General Secretary of its Medicine Market confirmed all pharmaceutical trading had ceased for the day. Malik Zahid, representing the Shershah Scrap Market, and the Tariq Road Traders Alliance also declared full participation in the strike.

The action came amid global demonstrations highlighting the suffering in Gaza, including student-led protests in neighbouring countries. In Pakistan, the Karachi business community’s response marked a significant gesture, distinct from prior strikes driven by local economic concerns.

The strike drew considerable media attention, with coverage focusing on the unified stance of Karachi’s traders. Leaders framed the move not only as a protest against aggression but as a humanitarian message aligning with international voices calling for justice and peace.

