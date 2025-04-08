Leased properties, lands with commercial potential: Minister asks Railways to submit data

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi has directed all railway divisions to submit comprehensive data on leased properties and railway lands with commercial potential, signalling a major push for reforms and revenue generation across Pakistan Railways.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Pakistan Railways headquarters on Monday, Abbasi reviewed the performance of various railway divisions and discussed key infrastructure projects, including the much-anticipated Main Line-1 (ML-1) upgrade.

Emphasizing the urgent need for reforms, Abbasi announced a series of critical decisions aimed at boosting efficiency, improving service quality, and increasing revenue. “Reforms cannot wait,” he said, calling for a results-driven approach similar to that implemented in Punjab under Shahbaz Sharif, where three-year projects were completed within one year.

The ML-1 project was a central focus of the meeting. Officials briefed the minister on ongoing efforts to reduce travel time by eliminating engineering restrictions along the route within a year.

Work on the Kemari-Hyderabad section has also been ordered to begin immediately.

To accelerate infrastructure improvements, the minister directed that a two-year track rehabilitation project be completed within 12 months.

The Project Director has been tasked with preparing railway sleepers within six months, and four tamping machines will be made operational by year’s end.

In a bid to improve customer experience and operational efficiency, the online booking system for passenger trains will be upgraded, while freight bookings will be moved entirely online to eliminate human interference. Abbasi also called for boosting freight revenues and plugging systemic leakages.

The minister took a hard stance against illegal occupancy in railway colonies and rest houses. He ordered the preparation of a list of unauthorized residents and imposed a blanket ban on the stay of unrelated or retired individuals in railway rest houses.

To improve punctuality, Abbasi set an ambitious target of achieving 90–95% train on-time performance within three months. “No train will wait for anyone - not even the minister,” he declared, vowing to personally monitor punctuality metrics.

Additional reforms include enhancing cleanliness and food quality on trains, conducting monthly performance evaluations for all divisional superintendents, and initiating surprise inspections at offices and railway stations. Starting with Rawalpindi, elevators will be installed at all major railway stations to improve accessibility.

The Chief Minister of Punjab has also pledged support for restoring branch lines to improve public access to remote areas.

A nationwide anti-encroachment operation will begin in Punjab and Sindh in collaboration with local district administrations before expanding to other provinces.

