Project accorded approval to operate 1500 e-buses in Punjab

Recorder Report Published April 8, 2025 Updated April 8, 2025 06:53am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the project to run 1500 electric buses for different cities of the province. A transport system consisting of electric buses will be launched in remote major cities of Punjab in a phased manner.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting regarding the Transport Department in which a detailed briefing was given on the projects relating to the Transport Department.

In the meeting, it was agreed to launch new transport system in six districts including Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Chief Minister directed to carry out the process of purchasing 380 electric buses in the first phase to be completed at the earliest. Electric buses will be run in Lahore and Gujranwala in the first phase.

The CM has set a deadline of next June for the launching of Lahore, Gujranwala electric bus service. The meeting decided in principle to start orange and red bus service in Faisalabad. Red bus service will start from Sammundri Road to Sargodha Road and orange bus service will be started from Jaranwala to Jhang Road.

The CM has sought a plan for the immediate construction of electric bus tracks in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. She has given 15 days relaxation to undertake the planning of Yellow Line electric bus track in Lahore. She has also sought a plan to establish charging stations for the electric buses. She also approved the latest transport tower command and control centre in Lahore.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I am the Chief Minister of everyone, not only Lahore, but the people of other cities also have complete right to avail the facility of a modern transport system. I earnestly desire that every major city of Punjab is equipped with a wonderful and modern bus system.” She added, “Electric buses will be operated in other cities to include all and sundry in the journey of development.”

