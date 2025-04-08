Starlink licence issue: Govt moves closer to finalising regulatory framework

ISLAMABAD: Starlink’s license remains under review as Pakistan moves closer to finalising a comprehensive regulatory framework, with discussions reportedly in their final stages.

Meanwhile, a Chinese company, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), has also submitted an application for satellite internet licensing, signaling rising international interest in Pakistan’s untapped satellite broadband market.

Starlink services are expected to launch in the country by November or December 2025, pending regulatory approvals and infrastructure readiness.

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication held under the chairmanship of MNA Syed Ameenul Haq, where a broad set of pressing issues impacting Pakistan’s digital future were reviewed. These included mobile signal disruptions, the delay in the 5G spectrum auction, the status of the secure government communication application BEEP, and outstanding dues of Long Distance and International (LDI) operators.

While discussing the provisional licensing of Starlink, the PTA chairman confirmed that the license was still in the issuance phase and that a final decision would follow once relevant regulations are finalised.

Minister Shaza Fatima revealed that a consultant has been engaged to assist in formulating these regulations. She added that Starlink will be required to reapply once the framework is complete.

Starlink, the satellite internet service by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has recently received a provisional license from the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), primarily addressing security-related concerns associated with the new technology.

Ameenul Haq voiced serious concerns over persistent mobile connectivity problems in Karachi and questioned whether frequent power outages were contributing to the issue. PTA Chairman Major General (retired) Hafeezur Rehman responded that telecom companies had been issued two show-cause notices during the last week of Ramadan. He acknowledged that prolonged load shedding—up to 12 hours during Eid—had compromised backup systems, worsening the problem.

Connectivity issues were flagged as a nationwide concern. MNA Sharmila Farooqi highlighted its impact across Pakistan, while MNA Pullain Baloch criticised the ongoing suspension of internet services in his constituency and staged a walkout. He later rejoined after being assured that the issue would be resolved. The committee revealed that a formal letter and a reminder had been sent to the Ministry of Interior on this matter but received no response. It has now summoned the Secretary Interior to the next meeting to provide a timeline for resolution, especially considering the difficulties faced by students in the affected areas.

In discussions on the 5G spectrum auction, Chairman Ameenul Haq cautioned against prioritising revenue generation over industry sustainability. Federal Minister for IT Shaza Fatima echoed this concern, warning that the current financial strain on telecom companies could lead to bankruptcy if not addressed before the 5G rollout. The PTA chairman stated that Pakistan currently uses 274 MHz of spectrum—far below the 860 MHz required for optimal performance. He further noted that litigation continues to stall spectrum allocation, with 146 MHz of the contested 196 MHz still tied up in legal proceedings. To examine the matter further, the committee constituted a sub-committee under Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to analyse pending litigation and the financial impact of court-imposed stay orders on the national exchequer.

On the matter of LDI operators, the PTA chairman revealed that nine companies owe significant dues, with Rs24 billion in pending base payments. He warned that the non-renewal of LDI licenses could impact 40 per cent of ATMs, 50 per cent of long-distance calls, 21 per cent of international voice traffic, and 10 per cent of internet services across Pakistan. While some companies have offered partial payments in installments, the PTA said it lacks the mandate to approve such terms. The Committee directed PTA and the Ministry to hold a final meeting with LDI operators and work toward an out-of-court settlement, giving them a one-month deadline to clear all dues or risk license termination.

The progress of the BEEP secure communication app was also discussed. The app, intended for official use among government officers and departments, has completed internal testing and third-party audits.

Hosted on NTC servers, BEEP offers audio/video calls and document sharing with enhanced security features. The Committee praised the initiative and directed that it be launched by June 30, 2025. It advised the BEEP administration to coordinate closely with the Ministry of IT to address any pending hurdles.

The meeting was attended by MNAs including Ammar Ahmad Khan Leghari, Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sharmila Farooqi, Ahmad Saleem Siddiqui, Pullain Baloch, Gohar Ali Khan, Omar Ayub Khan, and Umair Khan Niazi, along with officials from the ministry and the PTA.

